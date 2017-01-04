Govt might cut import duty of small aircraft

Thanks to the response, import duty on aircraft may be reduced, says Civil Aviation Secy

Buoyed by a positive response from operators, the Civil Aviation ministry is looking to eliminate the final hurdles in the government’s ambitious regional connectivity scheme. After opening the window for auctioning of routes, the ministry has received registration from 60-odd operators, many of who will enter the sector for the first time. “There has been a positive response from the prospective bidders; around 60 operators have registered for the bidding process for more than 600 routes, which primarily connects smaller cities with big hub airports in the ...

Arindam Majumder