Govt-owned enterprises may soon face the IBC heat

Till now, private corporate debtors have been at the receiving end of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. That may soon change with the first state-owned enterprise going through the insolvency process. This may set the ball rolling for similar instances of defaulting government-owned enterprises being taken to task by financial and operational creditors, said experts. In a case testing the statutory powers vested with creditors under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), insolvency resolution proceedings were initiated against West Bengal Essential Commodities Supply ...