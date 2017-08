The government has raised Rs 327 crore by divesting 5.5 per cent in (HCL) through the offer for (OFS) route. The centre was looking to sell up to eight per cent in HCL, however, the failed to garner full subscript due to lukewarm response from institutional investors.

Shares of on Thursday fell four per cent to close at Rs 62.45. The centre had set a floor price of Rs 64.75 for the Retail investors were offered five per cent additional discount. The retail portion of the was oversubscribed on Thursday.