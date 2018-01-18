Govt recovering tax from Cairn UK, why come after us: Cairn India to HC

India, now Vedanta, on Thursday told the that proceedings regarding over Rs 200 billion (Rs 20,000 crore) demand for non-payment of on capital gains in 2006 by its former parent UK, need not continue as the authorities have taken action against the foreign entity. India, which in April last year merged with Anil Agarwal's Vedanta Group, told a bench of Justices and that the Indian authorities have already recovered over Rs 6 billion (Rs 600 crore) from it towards the separate Rs 102.47 billion (Rs 10,247 crore) demanded from the foreign company in respect of the capital gains made in 2006. Besides, the authorities have also attached UK's shares, worth around Rs 90 billion (Rs 9,000 crore), in its former Indian arm, Harish Salve, appearing for India, told the bench. Ltd (CIL) had moved the high court in April 2015 against the Rs 204.95 billion (Rs 20,495 crore) demanded from it.

The amount comprised Rs 102.48 billion (Rs 10,248 crore) principal demand and an interest of Rs 102.47 billion (Rs 10,247 crore), the company had told the court. "Why beat us up if the is recovering the amount from UK Holdings," Salve said and suggested a "way out" — that the Indian company will pay the shortfall, if any, in the demanded from the foreign company after the recovery process got over. The said the Indian company was only accused of not paying in relation to the capital gains made by UK in 2006 when it transferred shares of Holdings to as part of an internal reorganisation of its Indian business. He also said the Indian company is a which is selling crude at a price of $6 per barrel even when global rates were much higher. The bench said the "way out" was an administrative step which has to be explored by the company outside the court with the government. It, however, suggested to the company to raise its grievances before the Income Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) instead of the court. Salve and the for the department sought time to seek instructions on the suggestion made by the court, which listed the matter for further hearing on March 13. The department's also said the amount of Rs 102.47 billion (Rs 10,247 crore) demanded from UK was only the principle and there was a huge interest component on it. UK has through a separate plea moved the high court against the demanded from it after the ITAT in March last year had held it liable to pay the amount. Apart from this, the foreign company has also initiated arbitration against the under the India-UK Bilateral Investment Protection Agreement (BIPA). UK has asked the arbitration panel to order to withdraw its "unlawful" demand and compensate it for the harm suffered by the seizure of the shares. The government had earlier told the court that the total sale price of transferring Energy's (parent of UK) assets here -- around 26 which have production- sharing agreements with the government to extract hydrocarbons -- to CIL was Rs 266.81 billion (Rs 26,681 crore). It had said the cost of acquisition of these came to around Rs 21.78 billion (Rs 2,178 crore) based on face value of the shares. After deducting this from the total sale price, the capital gains of the company came to around Rs 245 billion (Rs 24,500 crore). CIL had opposed the government's submission saying there was no capital gain as the transaction had taken place through 100 per cent share swap. It had said that it had carried out an internal group reorganisation by transferring 100 per cent shares of the 26 to Holdings Ltd, based in USA, whose shares in turn were transferred to CIL and its shares were transferred to UK Holdings Ltd.