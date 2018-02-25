Govt to approve Idea-Vodafone merger once mobile tower sale is completed

Closure of and Idea's mobile tower sale deal, and raising FDI limit in the firm are holding the government's approval to the merger of two operators' to create the largest Indian telecom player, according to sources. According to a senior official, the government is awaiting for closure of and mobile tower sale transaction with American Tower Corporation. "Approval to and will be granted once their mobile tower sale is completed," the senior government official, who was here to take part in the Mobile World Congress starting tomorrow, told PTI. People closely involved in the Vodafone- merger process said the transaction closure is a procedural issue, and will be done very soon as ATC has already applied for government's permission to make the investment in towers assets of the two "Besides ATC deal closure, has applied for raising FDI limit in the company to 100 per cent.

The clearance on the same is awaited from the Ministry of Home Affairs," an industry source said. ATC will pay a total of Rs 78.5 billion (Rs 7,850 crore) for purchasing Rs 40 billion (Rs 4,000 crore ) and Vodafone's Rs 38.5 billion (Rs 3,850 crore) mobile towers. When contacted, the said "The standalone tower sale is not a condition to completing the merger with " The discussion around and exiting by selling stake to is not part of the process for government approval for the merger. The merged Idea- entity will have the second largest spectrum holding of 1,850 megahertz. The amalgamation will also result in capex synergies, since it will eliminate the duplication of spectrum capacity and infrastructure related requirements. and are separately paying rental for 6,300 mobile sites which will be synced for merged entity in two years. However, the combined entity will breach the spectrum holding limit in five circles under the 900MHz band, one circle under the 1,800MHz band and two circles under the 2,500MHz band with the cumulative value of around Rs 9,000 crore as per the prices of latest auction. This will be resolved if Cabinet approves raising of spectrum holding limit as recommended by the (Trai) and concurred by the . The regulator had recommended removing ceiling on spectrum held by mobile operators within a particular band. It suggested a 50 per cent cap on combined radiowave holding in efficient bands like 700 MHz, 800 MHz and 900 MHz. Airtel will continue to be the largest spectrum holder with 1,976 Mhz after acquisition of Telenor, and Tikona airwaves. The revenue market share of Vodafone- merged entity will be slightly higher at 37.5 per cent compared to that of Airtel's at 37.3 per cent.