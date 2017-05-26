Company
Govt to hire 5 banks for up to Rs 6,400 crore IOC share sale

Govt owns 58.3% of Indian Oil Corp

Reuters  |  Mumbai 

Indian Oil Corporation logo outside a fuel station in New Delhi. Photo: Reuters
The government is set to hire Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, ICICI Securities and SBI Capital for a three per cent stake sale in Indian Oil Corp that could raise as much as Rs 6,400 crore, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, reported on Friday.

The government owns 58.3 per cent of IOC, the country's biggest state-owned oil refining and marketing company.

