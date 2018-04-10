JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

AION-JSW's Monnet plan gets 98.97% committee of creditors' voting
Business Standard

Govt to probe deplaning of IndiGo passenger who complained of mosquitoes

The passenger Saurabh Rai told media he was forcibly removed from the aircraft by security staff of IndiGo after he complained about the mosquitoes

IANS  |  New Delhi 

saurabh rai, indigo
Saurabh Rai | Photo: Twitter@ANI

The Union government on Tuesday ordered a probe into an incident of deplaning of a passenger by IndiGo airline, over his alleged complaint of mosquitoes in the aircraft.

The probe was ordered by Minister of Civil Aviation and Commerce and Industry Suresh Prabhu on Tuesday.

"I have ordered an enquiry into the incident of off-loading passenger Dr Saurabh Rai by IndiGo at Lucknow Airport," Prabhu tweeted.

The passenger Saurabh Rai told media he was forcibly removed from the aircraft by security staff of IndiGo after he complained about the mosquitoes in the flight from Lucknow to Delhi.

Indigo, however, said in a statement that the passenger had misbehaved with the crew members and threatened to damage the aircraft. "We have zero tolerance for such behavious," the airline said.

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, April 10 2018. 16:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements