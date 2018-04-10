Govt to probe deplaning of IndiGo passenger who complained of mosquitoes

The Union government on Tuesday ordered a probe into an incident of deplaning of a passenger by airline, over his alleged complaint of mosquitoes in the aircraft.

The probe was ordered by Minister of Civil Aviation and Commerce and Industry on Tuesday.

"I have ordered an enquiry into the incident of off-loading passenger Dr Saurabh Rai by at Lucknow Airport," Prabhu tweeted.

The passenger Saurabh Rai told media he was forcibly removed from the aircraft by security staff of after he complained about the mosquitoes in the flight from Lucknow to Delhi.

Indigo, however, said in a statement that the passenger had misbehaved with the crew members and threatened to damage the aircraft. "We have zero tolerance for such behavious," the airline said.

