Govt yet to take unanimous stand on Apple demands

There is still no unanimity within the government over Inc’s demand for various incentives to make in the country.

While the demand may be well received by the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP), the finance ministry is yet to make up its mind on the issue.

“ is favourably considering Apple’s proposal for incentives this time. But these are yet to be considered by the finance ministry,” a government official said. The Cupertino-based tech giant is asking for tax concessions, including lower import and manufacturing duties, as well as relaxation in domestic sourcing norms to make in India, which were rejected by the finance ministry.

also wants to open its own stores in India.

Apple’s Chief Executive had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year with regard to the company’s plan to enter the Indian manufacturing and retail space.