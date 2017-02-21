Company
Ambuja's Q4 net up 60% due to lower taxes and energy costs

Govt yet to take unanimous stand on Apple demands

Apple also wants to open its own stores in India

Dilasha Seth 

There is still no unanimity within the government over Apple Inc’s demand for various incentives to make iPhones in the country. 

While the demand may be well received by the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP), the finance ministry is yet to make up its mind on the issue. 

DIPP is favourably considering Apple’s proposal for incentives this time. But these are yet to be considered by the finance ministry,” a government official said. The Cupertino-based tech giant is asking for tax concessions, including lower import and manufacturing duties, as well as relaxation in domestic sourcing norms to make iPhones in India, which were rejected by the finance ministry. 

Apple also wants to open its own stores in India.

Apple’s Chief Executive Tim Cook had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year with regard to the company’s plan to enter the Indian manufacturing and retail space.

