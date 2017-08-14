Granules Q1 net up 6% at Rs 33.78 cr

Hyderabad-based has reported a 6 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 33.78 crore for the quarter ended June 2017 as compared to Rs 31.87 crore in the corresponding quarter previous year. The company's total income grew 9.5 per cent at Rs 386.33 crore for the quarter under review as compared to Rs 352.83 crore in the year ago period.

"I am happy to state that the current year has started on a positive note. While our journey towards transformation by developing newer avenues continues, we remain focused on strengthening our base business. Our vertical integration across crore business products is one of our key strengths and it will continue to differentiate us,"Granules India chairman and managing director said.

The board of directors of the has declared a first interim dividend of 25 paise for a share of face value of Rs 1 each, representing 25 per cent of the company's paid of share capital for the year 2017-18.