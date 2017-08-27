Green nod to Supertech's Rs 1,130-cr 'Sports Village' in Greater Noida

Realty firm has received a green nod for developing a sports-centric project in that would entail an investment of Rs 1,130 crore.

The proposed 'Sports Village' will be launched during Diwali this year and will be completed in four years. The 62-acre project will be developed in Sector 27 of (west), known as Noida Extension.

The Union Environment Ministry has given its clearance (EC) to the proposed 'Sports Village project' after taking into account the recommendations of its expert panel, said the EC letter issued to the company.

The approval is subject to compliance of certain conditions, the letter said.

When contacted, Chairman R K Arora said, "We are coming up with a 62.5-acre project in (west) to develop more than 4,000 flats and villas.

"We will also construct sports and recreational facilities including a nine-hole golf course that si spread across an area of 25 acres," he added.

The company has informed the ministry that it will develop the proposed project in a plot area of 2,51,371 square meter and will offer 4,228 flats and 400 villas with a club and enough space for sports (golf) and recreational activities. The built up area would be 7,55,817.89 square meter.

It also informed that it has "no court case pending against the project" and the cost is estimated to be Rs 1,130.46 crore.

Besides golf, Arora of said that the project will have academies for other sports like badminton and shooting.

In 2015, the company had tied up with sports personalities such as Sania Mirza, Shikhar Dhawan, Jyoti Randhawa, Pullela Gopichand and Gagan Narang for setting up training facilities in its projects.

