Green panel nod to Jubilant Life's Rs 250-cr pesticide project in Gujarat

The Centre's green panel has given the go-ahead to Sciences Ltd (JLSL) for setting up a technical grade pesticide manufacturing unit in Gujarat, which would entail an investment of Rs 250 crore.

The company's proposal is to establish a unit for manufacturing 30-odd technical grade pesticides and intermediates with a production capacity of 32,350 tonnes per annum.

An (EAC) on industry, set up by the environment ministry, vetted the proposal in a meeting recently.

The recommended environment clearance to the proposed project subject to compliance to certain conditions, as per the minutes of the meeting.

Among conditions specified, the said 10 per cent of the total technical grade pesticides production should include manufacturing of bio-pesticides.

The proposed unit will be set up in an area of 20 hectares in Vagra taluk of

Sciences is an integrated global pharmaceutical and life sciences company.