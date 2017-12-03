Green panel nod to Jubilant Life's Rs 250-cr pesticide project in Gujarat

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Jubilant Life Sciences
Jubilant Life's unit in Uttar Pradesh. (Representative image.)

The Centre's green panel has given the go-ahead to Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd (JLSL) for setting up a technical grade pesticide manufacturing unit in Gujarat, which would entail an investment of Rs 250 crore.

The company's proposal is to establish a unit for manufacturing 30-odd technical grade pesticides and intermediates with a production capacity of 32,350 tonnes per annum.

An Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) on industry, set up by the environment ministry, vetted the proposal in a meeting recently.

The EAC recommended environment clearance to the proposed project subject to compliance to certain conditions, as per the minutes of the EAC meeting.

Among conditions specified, the EAC said 10 per cent of the total technical grade pesticides production should include manufacturing of bio-pesticides.

The proposed unit will be set up in an area of 20 hectares in Vagra taluk of Bharuch district.

Jubilant Life Sciences is an integrated global pharmaceutical and life sciences company. 
First Published: Sun, December 03 2017. 15:46 IST

