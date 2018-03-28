Grocery delivery via e-rickshaw! Grofers' plan to reduce cost, expand reach

-
Online grocery startup Grofers, which recently raised Rs 4 billion fresh funding, on Wednesday said it has commenced delivery operations via e-rickshaws in the national capital to reduce delivery cost by 25 per cent.
The company said it aims to upsize the fleet delivery to 50 e-rickshaws on Delhi-NCR roads in the next 3-4 months.
The introduction of this environment-friendly electric fleet will help Grofers reduce the cost of delivery by 25 per cent and cater to the growing influx of orders, the company said in a statement.
Initially, customers in South Delhi will receive their groceries via e-vehicles. The services will then be extended to other regions.
"To keep pace with the quick adoption of online groceries in Delhi-NCR, we are strengthening our delivery operations. E-rickshaws are ideal for last-mile connectivity," Grofers co-founder and CEO Albinder Dhindsa said.
