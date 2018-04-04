JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Jet Airways finalises deal for 75 Boeing 737 Max planes worth $8.7 bn
Business Standard

Grofers revenues jump 136% to Rs 339 million even though losses widen

The firm continued to burn cash as expenses in 2016-17 touched Rs 3.02 billion

Karan Choudhury  |  New Delhi 

Grofers

Online grocery seller Grofers widened its losses further even though the company’s revenues went up by almost 136 per cent to Rs 339 million in 2016-17, indicating that the sector is still burning money towards discounts and delivery. According to the company’s filing with the Registrar of Companies sourced from business intelligence platform Paper.vc, the company’s losses grew 19 per cent over the previous year to Rs 2.6 billion.

The firm continued to burn cash as expenses in 2016-17 touched Rs 3.02 billion, a 26.2 per cent growth over the previous year. However, the good point is that losses were not proportionate to the growth in revenues, which means the company had to burn less extra cash to achieve additional growth.

According to the industry, the e-grocery segment is still at a nascent stage in India and players still have to rely on heavy discounting to rope in customers.
First Published: Wed, April 04 2018. 02:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements