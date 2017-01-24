GroupM to acquire controlling interest in MediaCom India

It will be acquiring a majority stake in MediaCom India

Media agency GroupM, part of the world's leading global media investment group WPP, on Tuesday said it will be acquiring a majority stake in India, a joint venture between India and Madison Media group's principal shareholder Sam Balsara.



"This continues WPP's strategy of investing in fast growth markets, new media and digital. While India will continue operating as an independent brand, the agency will have the advantage of access to GroupM's global infrastructure," said in a statement.



Founded in 2007, India became a joint venture in 2008 and over the last eight years, India has established itself as one of the top five media agencies in the market in terms of market share.



"The majority of in India represents a significant evolution in one of the world's fastest growing economies. As India becomes a very attractive business hub for global clients, we are confident that our talented team in India will deliver exemplary growth and results for all stakeholders," Worldwide CEO said.



South Asia CEO, CVL Srinivas said, " India has won several prestigious clients, developed a strong presence and has delivered award-winning campaigns for clients. As a network, we have taken giant strides globally and in India towards a more data and tech-led core to our business.

