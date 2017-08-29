Growth in digital services makes India a very attractive market: Cognizant

US-based IT major has said strong growth in and infrastructure make India a very "attractive" market and it will continue to invest in the country.

Cognizant, which has about 75 per cent of its 2.56 lakh workforce in India, had recently said it is ramping up utilisation rates by slowing down pace of hiring and improving resource alignment.

It had also offered a voluntary separation package to senior executives in the US and India, which was accepted by about 400 people.

"It (India) is one of our fastest growing markets... there's always conversation about India's infrastructure, I think is as important if not more.

"I think it is a very attractive market and we are going to continue to invest in it," Executive Vice President, Strategy and Marketing, Malcolm Frank said.

He, however, did not give any specific details of the investments.

does not disclose country-specific revenue but rest of the world (including India) segment accounted for $240 million or 6.5 per cent of its $3.6 billion revenue in June quarter.

North America contributed $2.8 billion, while that from Europe stood at $579 million.