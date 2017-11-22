Growth prospects help Balkrishna edge past peers

The Balkrishna Industries’ stock has more than doubled in the past year. At present, the company is the country’s second-largest tyre maker by market capitalisation.

It manufactures off-highway tyres (OHT) used in sectors such as agriculture (tractors), construction (loaders and dumpers) and off-road applications, including mining. Falling natural rubber prices, expectations of a strong double-digit volume growth and improvement in margins over FY17-20 are key reasons why the Street is bullish on the stock of this niche tyre firm. The management, too, has increased its ...