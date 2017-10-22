GS Farm Taaza Produce: Challenging the farm-to-shelf supply chain

Dayanand, a farmer from Nallakadirenahalli village of the Chickballapur district in Karnataka, is now happy, as he is managing better yields from his fields, and improved and timely realisations for his produce. He grows carrots, chow chow, tomatoes and flowers (marigold) in his fields because of a Bengaluru-based start-up, GS Farm Taaza Produce. “It is different from others as its executives inspect the fields every week and advise on crop health issues, such as which insecticides or pesticides to use,” he says. Founded in June 2015, Farm Taaza is a B2B e-commerce ...