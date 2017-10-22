GS Farm Taaza Produce: Challenging the farm-to-shelf supply chain

Dayanand, a farmer from Nallakadirenahalli village of the Chickballapur district in Karnataka, is now happy, as he is managing better yields from his fields, and improved and timely realisations for his produce. He grows carrots, chow chow, tomatoes and flowers (marigold) in his fields because of a Bengaluru-based start-up, GS Farm Taaza Produce. “It is different from others as its executives inspect the fields every week and advise on crop health issues, such as which insecticides or pesticides to use,” he says. Founded in June 2015, Farm Taaza is a B2B e-commerce ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?