GSK may put Horlicks on the block to fund $13-billion Novartis deal

British pharmaceutical giant (GSK) is likely to sell its health food drink brand to fund a buyout of the residual stake in its consumer healthcare joint venture (JV) with Novartis. In a statement on Tuesday, the company said it was considering a strategic review of and other consumer nutrition products to support funding of the stake purchase in the consumer healthcare JV with Novartis. The review would also include an assessment of the company’s 72.5 per cent shareholding in Consumer Healthcare India, the company said. A board meeting of the latter is slated for Wednesday. “It would be interesting to know the outcome of the board meeting in line with the global announcement today,” said Abneesh Roy, senior vice-president, research, institutional equities, Edelweiss. said on Tuesday it would buy Novartis’ 36.5 per cent stake in their consumer healthcare JV for $13 billion in cash. The deal with Novartis will give full control of a portfolio of products, including Sensodyne toothpaste (available in India), Panadol headache tablets (called Crocin here) and pain reliever Voltaren (also available in India), which are all part of the JV. The British giant may let go of Horlicks, an 83-year old brand and leader in the Rs 60-billion domestic health accounts for 75 per cent of Consumer Healthcare’s revenue in India.

The company’s net sales stood at Rs 44.21 billion in 2016-17. It has over 50 per cent market share in the domestic health Other players include Bournvita from Mondelez and Complan from Kraft-Heinz.