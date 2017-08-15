GSK, Mondelez, Nestle brew up a storm in a health cup

India is among the fastest growing markets for health drinks but, prosperity is a mixed blessing for the brands that control the Rs 7,260-crore-category in the country. While increasing health consciousness among consumers is fueling growth, it is also drawing more players into its fold, thus making malt-based drink labels run faster to stay at the same spot. Companies such as Nestle, GSK, Mondelez and others are casting their net wider for customers, introducing new products and rebooting communication strategies. Popularly known as health drinks, the malt-based drink market has ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?