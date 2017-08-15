GSK, Mondelez, Nestle brew up a storm in a health cup

India is among the fastest growing markets for health drinks but, prosperity is a mixed blessing for the brands that control the Rs 7,260-crore-category in the country. While increasing health consciousness among consumers is fueling growth, it is also drawing more players into its fold, thus making malt-based drink labels run faster to stay at the same spot. Companies such as Nestle, GSK, Mondelez and others are casting their net wider for customers, introducing new products and rebooting communication strategies. Popularly known as health drinks, the malt-based drink market has ...