GSPC cancels tender to buy July LNG cargo: Trade sources

India's Gujarat State Petroleum Corp (GSPC) cancelled a tender to buy a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo due for July, trade sources said.
The reason for the tender cancellation could not be confirmed but traders said it was most likely due to unsatisfactory price offers.
