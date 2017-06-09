GSPC cancels tender to buy July LNG cargo: Trade sources

Tender cancellation could not be confirmed but traders said it was most likely due to unsatisfactory price offers

Tender cancellation could not be confirmed but traders said it was most likely due to unsatisfactory price offers

India's State Petroleum Corp (GSPC) cancelled a to buy a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo due for July, trade sources said. The reason for the cancellation could not be confirmed but traders said it was most likely due to unsatisfactory price offers.

Reuters