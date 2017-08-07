GST and shift from unorganised sector helping Titan, says MD Bhaskar Bhat

Titan, the Tata group's jewellery and watches firm, is gaining from the shift it made from the unorganised sector to organised business. This has also seen consumers buying higher-priced diamond jewellery. Titan has expanded its brands in sarees, is reinventing watches to reach out to more customers and investing in eyewear, Bhaskar Bhat, managing director of Titan, tells Raghu Krishnan in an interview. Edited excerpts: Q1 results have seen good growth. What do the results reflect? What is happening in the economy? I believe the impact of the GST (goods and ...