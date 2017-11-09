GST demand: HCL Infosystems tells bourses it has got Rs 312-cr tax notice

-
ALSO READBad news for small biz: GST forces you to file 37 tax returns instead of 13 GST: To pass on tax benefits, first tabulate them, say experts GST to benefit auto, retail, cement sectors, bad for oil and gas: Fitch HCL Infosystems to raise Rs 500 cr via rights issue GST transition smooth, auto demand to rise in short run: M&M's Pawan Goenka
-
IT firm HCL Infosystems on Wednesday said it has received a Rs 312-crore tax demand notice from GST Commissionerate.
Besides, an additional interest and equivalent amount of penalty has also been imposed separately under the CENVAT Credit Rules, HCL Infosystems said in a filing to the BSE.
"...the company has received on November 7, an order dated October 30 from the Office of the Principal Commissioner, Central Goods and Services Tax Commissionerate, Noida raising demand of Rs 312.34 crore under Rule 14 of the CENVAT Credit Rules...," it said.
HCL Infosystems said it has obtained legal opinion, which support the stand of the company.
"The company will file an appeal before the Competent Authority," it added.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU