GST demand: HCL Infosystems tells bourses it has got Rs 312-cr tax notice

An additional interest and equivalent amount of penalty has also been imposed separately under the CENVAT Credit Rules

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

IT firm HCL Infosystems on Wednesday said it has received a Rs 312-crore tax demand notice from GST Commissionerate.

Besides, an additional interest and equivalent amount of penalty has also been imposed separately under the CENVAT Credit Rules, HCL Infosystems said in a filing to the BSE.


"...the company has received on November 7, an order dated October 30 from the Office of the Principal Commissioner, Central Goods and Services Tax Commissionerate, Noida raising demand of Rs 312.34 crore under Rule 14 of the CENVAT Credit Rules...," it said.

HCL Infosystems said it has obtained legal opinion, which support the stand of the company.

"The company will file an appeal before the Competent Authority," it added.

First Published: Thu, November 09 2017. 08:35 IST

