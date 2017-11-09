GST demand: HCL Infosystems tells bourses it has got Rs 312-cr tax notice

IT firm Infosystems on Wednesday said it has received a Rs 312-crore demand notice from Commissionerate.



Besides, an additional interest and equivalent amount of penalty has also been imposed separately under the CENVAT Credit Rules, Infosystems said in a filing to the



"...the company has received on November 7, an order dated October 30 from the Office of the Principal Commissioner, Central Goods and Services Commissionerate, Noida raising demand of Rs 312.34 crore under Rule 14 of the CENVAT Credit Rules...," it said.Infosystems said it has obtained legal opinion, which support the stand of the company."The company will file an appeal before the Competent Authority," it added.