GST, note ban blues over, demand revival in sight for capital goods firms

Capital goods companies, which have seen subdued earnings for the past few years, are now seeing green shoots. Weak private capital expenditure (capex), note ban in November 2016 and implementation of goods and service tax (GST) later in July 2017, had all made the wait longer for investors. However, things are turning around.

The good news is that project awarding is showing improvement and execution is picking up as well. And these should translate into improved revenue visibility for the companies operating in this sector. The latest series of orders for Larsen & Toubro (L&T), ...