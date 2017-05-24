GST: Tally Solutions voices concern on e-way bill

Govt introduced it despite overwhelming objections, suggestions from across industries

Accounting software maker on Wednesday voiced concerns over the electronic way (e-way) bill for GST, calling it as the "biggest dampener" in the biggest indirect reform ever.



Affirming support to the implementation of the Goods and Services (GST), which is expected to be rolled out from July 1, the company said provisions on are concerning and will be a "big dampener for businesses".



"The current format is quite cumbersome and involves creating bills even though invoices are already uploaded - making it a multi-step process. Simplification is definitely required here," the company said in a statement.



It also said that there is too much on in every step of transportation, which the small transporters will struggle with.



The company said that the introduced the current provisions despite "overwhelming objections and suggestions from across industries".



"Given the urgency of implementation, it has to be seen how much of stakeholders' recommendations are taken into consideration," it said.



Terming it as an 'aberration', it said this will aggravate the trouble for small businesses and transporters who are not yet GST-ready.



" is expected to create free environment for businesses and smoother movement of goods, but the multi-layer declaration of details and verification under bill may defeat the core design of - a driven compliance system," it said.



The movement of goods worth over Rs 50,000 will require an bill by prior online registration of the consignment, according to reports.

Press Trust of India