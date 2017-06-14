GST will help expand luxury car market: JLR India MD Rohit Suri

The company is confident about growing volume and the market share in India

Luxury car makers, including Tata Motors-owned JLR, expect a bump in the market owing to the positive impact of (GST) on prices. Rohit Suri, managing director (MD) of India, tells Ajay Modi, that the company is confident about growing volume and the market share in India because of its expanding network, product portfolio and the growth in the overall market. Edited excerpts:

How does the current year look considering the last one was a flat year for the luxury segment?

Luxury car makers, including JLR, expanded petrol offerings in reaction to diesel ban of NCR. Is there a shift towards petrol cars or buyers no longer want it as the ban got lifted?

How many vehicles you make in India? Is India also a supplier of components for the global business?

Last year was challenging due to various events such as diesel ban, duty increase and This year the market seems to be much positive. In the long term, will help in expanding the overall market. Prices are coming down due to in our segments. We definitely see this as a good year. Last calendar year we retained out the market share of 8-9 per cent. This year, we look to increase the market share with the introduction of new products.In the next 2-3 years, we should be able to double the market share with a very strong portfolio. While I am not going into the specific market share that we may hold, we are confident of exponentially increasing the market share. We will be strong with respect to standard utility vehicles (SUVs) to gain the market share. We definitely expect a volume as well as the market share growth this year on the back of our work on the product and the network side. The overall market growth due to will help us. We have repositioned some prices in April and FY18 has started off pretty well.We were little apprehensive after rates came in. So, we decided to pass on benefits that will accrue in the regime so that there is no reason for people to postpone purchases. We have started to see footfalls coming back.After the ban was lifted, there was a lot of confusion and dithering of purchases. It impacted the overall sales for every luxury player. Post the ban, there are many people who continue to prefer buying diesel car but we are starting to see a gradual increase in the demand for petrol cars. There is a shift from diesel to petrol though it varies from segment to segment. The final mix we cannot predict now. We will adapt to the requirement of consumers.We have five popular products that are now locally produced in both brands — and We have a good proportion now being locally produced. On the component side, there are suppliers who supply from all over the world, including India, for Four-five years ago there were hardly any suppliers from India. Now we have certain critical components coming from India and we hope this will increase further if components are competitive. That drive continues. It is difficult to put a number here.There are many people who aspire to own a and product but sometimes pricing becomes a restriction for us. We have been in India for 7-8 years and we have a good park of used cars (about 17,000 units). Our used car also delivers value for money and we support it with extended service packages, etc. It becomes a good option. Customers, who are not able to take our new car, can consider the used car with a starting price of Rs 20 lakh. Used car business helps the existing customers to upgrade to new cars and allows new buyers to experience a so that they may in the future upgrade to a new car.