Guiddoo - an International travel guide by your side

Available on both Android and iOS, the company has partnered with Cleartrip and Yatra

How exciting will swimming with dolphins in Bali or skydiving from Dubai’s Burj Khalifa be? If not, then does renting a private yacht or being able to walk underwater fancy your whim? Destination application Guiddoo provides you with up to 14 destinations and numerous activities to make your holiday worthwhile. Founded in 2014 by Nidhi Varma, Vineet Budki, Prashant Choudhary and Biswajeet Karmakar, the start-up recently raised $300,000 in pre-Series-A funding by existing and new investors. Guiddoo is an in-destination platform, offering tours & activities, dining, shopping ...

Shameen Alauddin