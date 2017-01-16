Association (GCA), along with principal contractor L&T, on Monday laid the foundation stone for redevelopment of what will become the world's largest ground in terms of seating capacity at Motera in Sabarmati area of Ahmedabad.

Spread over 63 acres, a redeveloped will accommodate 110,000 spectators as against the current largest ground at Melbourne, Australia that can have 100,024 spectators. The foundation stone laying ceremony for redevelopment of the stadium was performed by GCA vice president Parimal Nathwani and joint secretary Jay Shah.

Apart from as principal contractor, GCA has roped in Pvt Ltd as project management consultant and as the architect and designer of the new stadium. Incidentally, had also designed the Melbourne Stadium.

Talking about the redeveloped stadium, Nathwani said, "There will be a concourse to connect the entire stadium for pedestrian and vehicular movement. Moreover, the Club house is equipped with 50-55 rooms and an Olympic size swimming pool."

According to Shah, the new stadium will have three practice grounds for cricketers as well as indoor academy for providing coaching to the budding cricketers.

The redeveloped stadium will also address the current parking and traffic issues. As part of the new design, the GCA management has ensured the parking area would accommodate around 3,000 cars and 10,000 two wheelers.

"In past, the whole traffic load was only on one main road from Motera to Sabarmati. In the new stadium, the traffic will be segregated in three directions: Apart from using the Motera-Sabarmati Road, there is a planning for integration of Metro Rail and using Sabarmati Riverfront Road. The discussion will be held with competent authorities in the state government in this regard, said Shah.

Earlier, the old stadium was razed, and GCA roped in through a tendering process as the principal contractor. has already mobilised construction equipment.