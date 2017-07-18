Gujarat HC rejects Essar Steel plea against RBI's insolvency proceedings

The Gujarat High Court on Monday disposed of Essar Steel’s petition against proceedings initiated by its lenders after a directive by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

This is likely to smoothen the proceedings against Essar as well as the 11 other non-performing accounts identified by the The four other steel on the list, however, have already said they would cooperate with lenders and not move court to stall proceedings.

On July 4, Essar Steel, promoted by the Ruias, had filed a petition against the proceedings initiated against it at the National Tribunal (NCLT). Commenting on the court’s observations that the will have to decide on its own whether the petition is required to be entertained or not, stated in an official communiqué, “We respect the decision… (of the court) and will accordingly be raising these issues for consideration by the ”

The Ahmedabad bench of the is likely to take up proceedings against Essar Steel, initiated by a consortium of 22 banks led by the State Bank of India as well as Standard Chartered Bank, on Tuesday.

The court asked the to see to it that benefits of all its schemes were “equally offered and extended to all without discrimination”.

On July 8, the central bank had to issue a corrigendum, deleting a line in its June 13 press release that said certain cases be accorded priority by the

The court also raised questions over the RBI’s functioning and jurisdiction.

The central bank has already admitted that there were no supporting documents to its June 13 press release directing the lenders and the to accord priority to 12 large (NPAs).

The said the seemed to be under the impression that matters pertaining to the had been transferred to the by enacting the and the However, no judicial or quasi-judicial authority could be guided or directed by government institutions like the

A senior public sector banker dealing with cases said the verdict was not a surprise as facts were clear. Banks have been focussing on resolution plans for the cases. Essar had earlier claimed the directive was “arbitrary” and impeded the recovery process amid discussions for debt restructuring with banks.