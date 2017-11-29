Gurgaon, Bhopal, Jaipur fastest growing smartphone markets in India: IDC

Gurgaon, and have emerged as the fastest-growing Tier-II cities in terms of smartphone sales, according to the International Data Corporation's (IDC) monthly city-level smartphone tracker report.

Each of these Tier-II cities showed growth of more than 40 per cent when compared with data from the previous quarter . However, Tier-I cities continue to be the key volume driver for the Indian smartphone market, with 29 per cent sequential growth in the September quarter of 2017. Delhi and Mumbai contributed one-fourth of the total sales in top 50 cities in India.

The availability of inexpensive smartphones and affordable 4G services led to the rise in demand for smartphones from Tier I and Tier II cities. Also, online sales by e-commerce portal acted as catalyst for the growth across city tiers, with e-tailers now contributing around 40 per cent of the market in top 50 cities of India, said Himanshu Jain, Market Analyst, IDC India.

The report also highlights that the China-based smartphone maker moved to the leadership rank surpassing in major 50 cities, where the company registered 120 per cent growth in Q3.

In Q3, managed to register 26.5 per cent market share in top 50 cities followed by with 24.1 per cent share. Other smartphone makers such as Lenovo, and managed to rank at third (10.3%), fourth (5.2%) and fifth (5.1%), respectively.