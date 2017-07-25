Gurugram gets knowledge park for innovative companies

A knowledge park, with facilities for research- and innovation-driven companies, was inaugurated in Gurugram on Monday by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. The park is expected to enable to integrate innovation, development, and manufacturing at a single location for both domestic and international markets.

The master plan for the Keystone Knowledge Park (KKP) was drawn up by Singapore-based Jurong International, and the project has been developed by the Mayar group. Spread over 170 acres, the KKP project has a scientific hub, spread over 225,000 sq ft. Research and development-focussed industries such as aerospace, defence, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and electronics can work here. At the inauguration, Ajit Sud, chairman and managing director, Mayar group, explained his vision for promoting R&D and manufacturing activities.

CM Khattar said the knowledge hub was a major step in taking forward the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, especially the Make in India and Startup India schemes. “The biggest challenge for Haryana is generating employment. Industry and entrepreneurship is very important. This project will attract huge investments and generate employment opportunities. Also, 100 acres has been provided for housing,” he added.

He also said the Haryana government would grant change of land use (CLU) approval within a month of completion of all formalities. “If the applicant doesn’t get approval in this time, it would be considered a CLU from the 31st day.”

Khattar also oversaw the signing a memorandum of understanding between the Haryana government and the Keystone Knowledge Park for allotting 10,000 sq ft. area to eligible start-ups. These would be sponsored by the Haryana government. As this project is part of a special economic zone, it would enjoy various tax concessions and incentives provided by the central and state governments.