Full statement: Infosys to hire 10,000 Americans, set up 4 US tech centres

India's second largest firm, Infosys, today announced that is planning to hire 10,000 Americans over the next couple of years. The announcement comes at a time when the Donald Trump-led US administration has proposed measures to restrict issuance of H1B visas for highly-skilled workers and higher minimum wages for H1B visa-holders. The Bengaluru-headquartered company said would open four new technology and innovation hubs across the United States focusing on cutting-edge technology areas such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud, and big data.

Here is the full text of the statement:

“ is committed to hiring 10,000 American technology workers over the next two years to help invent and deliver the digital futures for our clients in the United States,” said Dr. Vishal Sikka, Chief Executive Officer, “Learning and education, along with cultivating top local and global talent, have always been the core of what brings to clients; is what makes us a leader in times of great change. In helping our clients improve their businesses and pursue new kinds of opportunities, we are really excited to bring innovation and education in a fundamental and massive way to American workers. New advances in technology – artificial intelligence, in particular – are radically transforming our world, and is within our reach to learn these new technologies and to be the innovators and entrepreneurs who bring solutions based on these technologies to our clients in all industries.”

In filling these jobs, will hire experienced technology professionals and recent graduates from major universities, and local and community colleges, to create the talent pools for the future. To ensure that American workers are fully equipped to innovate and support clients in the rapid digitization of all industries and consistent with Infosys’ over 35 year-long commitment to the U.S., the company will institute training programs in key competencies such as user experience, cloud, artificial intelligence, big data and digital offerings, as well as core technology and computer science skills.

This development comes as part of Infosys’ continued legacy of a three-decade long investment across the U.S. In just the last 3 years, has renewed this focus by setting up an innovation hub in Silicon Valley. A unique, open environment that encourages new ways of working, collaborating, thinking and delivering breakthrough next generation project to clients.

“Since joining nearly three years ago, has been my personal endeavor to help us get much closer to our clients, to co-innovate with them, on their most important business problems,” added Dr. Sikka. “Having lived in the U.S. for nearly 30 years, and being a part of the incredible innovation here, I truly believe can help clients bring innovation more directly into their businesses, as they create and drive their digital transformations. We can achieve this by enhancing our ability to attract and recruit local top talent across the United States, by harnessing the global scale of Infosys, through and platforms, and by educating and training people in the necessary skills.”