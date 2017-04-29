H-1B visa row: US protectionism not a very big problem, says Sunil Mittal

He also said that it was unfair if movement of Indian workers gets restricted

As the US under President turns more protectionist, Sunil Bharti Mittal, chairman of Bharti Airtel, on Friday asked if India should say no to and just because it has similar homegrown apps.



Not overly concerned about as his business is “rooted in the domestic market”, Mittal highlighted that it was unfair that movement of Indian workers gets restricted, while foreign firms make huge profits in India.



“If you come to a situation where skilled workers which actually drive your economy back home are going to be denied (entry) or Indian are forced to pay a particular salary just to become uncompetitive in those countries, I think that becomes an affirmative action against the that want to do trade there,” he said.



He was responding to a question on how he would react if Bharti was not allowed to operate in certain geographies.



Press Trust of India