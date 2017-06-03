Happiest Minds gets US development presence in OSSCube acquisition

Technologies, the Bengaluru-based digital and product engineering services firm has got its first local development centre in the US with the acquisition of OSSCube, a US firm that helps in digital transformation of American customers.

The Indian firm would get around 240 people, including 30-40 local employees in Houston, a near shore centre where OSSCube is based helping it increase engagement with over 170 clients between the two firms. The nearly decade-old OSSCube, founded by Lavanya Rastogi and Vineet Agarwal, has an offshore centre in Noida.

The acquisition also brings in capability to execute consulting-led projects digital space, especially around open source platforms. OSSCube is a partner for the open source platform Pimcore in North America.

“We are stepping up our game in North America with a US incorporated company that has American clients,” said Sashi Kumar, CEO & MD, Technologies. “The expertise in open source also allows to experiment and deliver projects at a lower cost, thereby adding value to our customers.”

Indian firms are increasing local presence in the US as they look at newer domains such as digital, which requires employees working with clients at their locations.