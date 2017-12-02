Happy that Infosys appointed Parekh as CEO, best wishes to him: Murthy

co-founder on Saturday expressed satisfaction at the appointment of as the new CEO and MD of the company.



He welcomed Parekh's appointment and wished him well for the new role.



Murthy had a protracted stand off with the previous management over issues of corporate governance and compensation to former executives, leading to the abrupt resignation of the then CEO,"I am happy that has appointed as the CEO. My best wishes to him," Murthy said in a brief statement.He, however, did not answer detailed queries on the development.today appointed Parekh as its CEO and Managing Director, concluding the 3-month high-profile executive search at the country's second largest IT firm.UB Pravin Rao, who was filling in the CEO role on interim basis, will now continue as Chief Operating Officer and a whole-time Director of the company, has said in a statement.Parekh, who will take over on January 2, 2018 for a period of five years, was a member of the Group Executive Board at French firm Capgemini.This is the second time is bringing in an outsider for the top job.Sikka, who was brought in from SAP in 2014, was the first non-founder CEO at the over USD 10 billion company.In August this year, he resigned from the company following months of acrimony with high-profile founders, led Murthy, citing "malicious" and "personal attacks" on him.Nandan Nilekani, one of the co-founders of Infosys, was brought in as Non-executive Chairman to restore order at the embattled company.