US-based manufacturer on Saturday inaugurated its oulet in the city, taking the total number of the firm's dealerships in the country to 27.

Marina is the latest addition to the authorised dealership facilities in the country, company Managing Director for India and China, Peter Mackenzie said after formally inaugurating the outlet.

The is the first authorised dealership for the company in Chennai, operated by

"This is our first outlet in I am very happy to see some of our customers' dreams of owning a Harley-Davidson bike getting fulfilled today," he told reporters.



The outlet would offer sale sand service besides original Harley-Davidson merchandise to customers, he said after handing over the keys of five motorcycles to customers.

To a query, he said it was the company's 27t outlet in the country, adding, they planned to take the total number to 30 by this year end.

Dealer Principal Saju Thomas said the outlet would offer all 16 models in the Harley-Davidson India line up.

"The dealership will also offer a wide range of parts and accessories to and Harley-Davidson merchandise," he said.

The company has an assembly unit at Bawal, Haryana.