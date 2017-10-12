Harley Davidson rolls out new versions of 4 models in India

American cult bike maker on Thursday launched updated versions of its four models in India with price ranging between Rs 11.99-18.99 lakh (ex- showroom Delhi).



The company introduced at Rs 11.99 lakh, at Rs 13.99 lakh, at Rs 17.49 lakh and at Rs 18.99 lakh.



"Our new offerings strongly demonstrate Harley Davidson's focus on reinventing products for enthusiasts and aspiring riders," India and China MD Peter MacKenzie told reporters here.



The four models now come with a stiffer and significantly lighter frame, he added.



"The 2018 Softail custom motorcycles have been inspired by Harley Davidson's history, authenticity and styling DNA through a modern lens," MacKenzie said.



Powered by new engine range, the new models are faster, lighter and have better handling than their previous editions, he added.



India sells 14 models through 27 dealerships across the country.

