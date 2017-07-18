Has Jubilant FoodWorks got its mojo back?

A steep single-day gain or a decline is nothing new for Jubilant FoodWorks’ stock. Such a sharp move was yet again witnessed on Monday’s trading session. The Jubilant stock, which until Monday’s early noon was trading flat, witnessed a spike of around 9 per cent after the company declared its June quarter (Q1) results. While numbers, which came ahead of expectations, were partly the reason for the cheer, a big support was lent by the 6.5 per cent growth in same-store sales (SSS). SSS growth has been a problem area for the country’s largest pizza retailer ...