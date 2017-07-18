Has Jubilant FoodWorks got its mojo back?

A steep single-day gain or a decline is nothing new for Jubilant FoodWorks’ stock. Such a sharp move was yet again witnessed on Monday’s trading session. The Jubilant stock, which until Monday’s early noon was trading flat, witnessed a spike of around 9 per cent after the company declared its June quarter (Q1) results. While numbers, which came ahead of expectations, were partly the reason for the cheer, a big support was lent by the 6.5 per cent growth in same-store sales (SSS). SSS growth has been a problem area for the country’s largest pizza retailer ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?