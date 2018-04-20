Has Indian handloom's newly acquired chic rubbed off on its weavers?

The bylanes of Kotwan in Uttar Pradesh are a sensory delight. Unremarkable at first sight, the tiny village outside Varanasi is dominated by weavers, their rhythmic clacking at the looms offering a surreal score on a sultry afternoon.

The slow cadence of the handloom is as a bass riff that accompanies the surer, faster tempo of the powerloom. This fascinating scene could well be the potted story of India’s handloom industry — one that straddles the seemingly incompatible worlds of tradition and technology. Indian handloom seems to be enjoying its moment in the sun. ...