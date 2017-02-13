Have not withdrawn governance concerns at Infosys, clarifies Murthy

founder said he is still concerned with the governance lapses at the helm of the company. Last week, he publicly expressed disappointment over governance issues at the board of India’s second largest software exporter, primarily over the large severance pay to its outgoing CFO Rajiv Bansal.

"No, I have not withdrawn my concern. They have to be addressed properly by the board and full transparency should be given and people responsible for it should become accountable. The positive tweet by one of the directors is encouraging," said Murthy in an email response to Business Standard.

The company last week hired law firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas to engage with stakeholders, including the founders, and take suggestions to recommend to the board, even as it independently engages with them as large investors. One of the board members said that it was to create an official platform of communication. The founders have nearly 13 per cent stake in

Some key shareholders of the company have suggested a restructuring of the current board. Murthy said that even if the board members are people with high integrity, they could make mistakes too.

"They are all good-intentioned people of high integrity but obviously being human even good people sometimes make mistakes. This is one such case,” the founder told Business Standard.

He is, however, confident that the board would take corrective measures. "Good leadership demands that they listen to all concerned shareholders, re-evaluate their decision and take corrective action. I hope they take corrective action soon and improve governance for a better future for the company."