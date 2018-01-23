JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Industry body Ficci appoints Dilip Chenoy as new director general
Business Standard

Electrical goods maker Havells India reports Q3 net profit at Rs 1.94 bn

Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 19.94 bn against Rs 16.51 bn in the year-ago period

Press Trust of India 

investment, company, returns, profit, loss, dividend, mutual funds, India Inc, investment, industry, economy

Consumer electrical goods maker Havells India’s December-quarter standalone net profit stood at Rs 1.94 billion.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 1.53 billion during the October-December quarter of the previous financial year. Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 19.94 billion against Rs 16.51 billion in the year-ago period. The company said the results are not comparable with the previous period as it had acquired the consumer durables business of LEEL Electricals in May last year. Revenue from switchgear division was Rs 3.44 billion during the quarter, against Rs 3.31 billion in the third quarter of 2016-17.

First Published: Tue, January 23 2018. 00:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements