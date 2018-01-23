Electrical goods maker Havells India reports Q3 net profit at Rs 1.94 bn

Consumer electrical goods maker Havells India’s December-quarter standalone net profit stood at Rs 1.94 billion. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 1.53 billion during the October-December quarter of the previous financial year.

Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 19.94 billion against Rs 16.51 billion in the year-ago period. The company said the results are not comparable with the previous period as it had acquired the consumer durables business of in May last year.

Revenue from switchgear division was Rs 3.44 billion during the quarter, against Rs 3.31 billion in the third quarter of 2016-17.