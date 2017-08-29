HCL Infosystems gets board nod to raise Rs 500 cr from shareholders

on Tuesday said its board has approved a plan to raise up to Rs 500 crore from its existing shareholders.



The company in a filing to said that its board in a meeting held on Tuesday approved the recommendations of its capital raising committee to go for a rights issue of to existing shareholders "as a mode of raising equity capital aggregating up to Rs 500 crore".



Last week, said it will distribute products, including the iconic iPhone, in the Indian market.The company had said in July that it was in discussions with the US-based tech giant to distribute products inIt had signed a non-disclosure agreement with on December 23, 2016 and had expressed interest in taking up distribution of products inIt is a strong player in the distribution space and has worked with brands like Lenovo, Motorola and among others.A partnership with HCL will also be beneficial to as it will enhance its presence in more Indian cities.Currently, has distribution tie-ups with like Ingram Micro, Redington, Rashi Peripherals and Beetel Teletech inof were trading 4.79 per cent higher at Rs 49.25 on