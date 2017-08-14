HCL launches two AI-powered services for enterprises

Global software major Technologies on Monday launched two Artificial Intelligence-powered services 'DRYiCE COPA' and 'DRYiCE TAO', intended to provide process transformation platform and strategic consulting services to enterprises.

'DRYiCE COPA' (Cognitive Orchestrated Process Autonomics) platform uses AI-powered elements to facilitate end-to-end automation and orchestration of IT and business processes and create a 'unified office'.

'DRYiCE TAO' is an autonomics and orchestration assessment and strategy consulting service aimed at helping organisations get equipped with AI-based services.

"For enterprises looking to rebuild their systems on the foundation of AI, we have introduced next-generation offerings and platforms, including a radical re-imagining of the traditional role of robotic process automation through 'DRYiCE COPA' and expert assessment and strategy consulting service 'DRYiCE TAO'," said Kalyan Kumar, Chief Technology Offficer at Technologies, in a statement.

The two services are being supported by a team of over 200 autonomics specialists, including professionals certified on cognitive platforms like 'WorkFusion Smart Process Automation'.