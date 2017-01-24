HCL Tech Q3 profit beat estimates; co maintains full year guidance

HCL Tech Q3 net profit at Rs 2,070 cr grew 7.8% year-on-year and 2.8 per cent on a sequential basis

third quarter results for FY17 beat street estimates with US dollar revenue growth much ahead of what the markets had estimated. The company also maintained that growth for FY17 will be in the range of 10-12 per cent.



Q3 net profit at Rs 2,070 crore grew 7.8 per cent year-on-year and 2.8 per cent on a sequential basis. Revenue increased 14.2 per cent y-o-y at Rs 11,814 crore and was up 2.6 per cent. In US dollar terms revenue grew 1.3 per cent at $1,745 million.



The company guided for FY'17 Revenues to grow between 12.0% to 14.0% this translates to 10% to 12% in USD terms. The acquisitions and IP led partnerships announced after 30 September, 2016 are likely to additionally contribute 0.6% to 1.0% in revenues depending upon the date of consummation of Geometric deal, said the company.



The big positive was that the company managed to maintain the margins in the range of 19.5% to 20.5%. It stated that JFM’17 quarterly margins will be in the same range. EBIT margin improved to 20.68 percent from 20.4 percent.



“We continue our robust financial performance with a revenue growth of 3% QoQ and 13.8% YoY in constant currency terms. The richness in our offerings coupled with our Mode 1-2-3 growth strategy is helping us gain a higher share of our clients’ wallet reflected in the increasing revenue contribution from our Top 5, Top 10 and Top 20 customers. Our revenues from Fixed price / Managed services contracts increased from 61.3% to 63.2% this quarter further strengthening our success in outcome based business model”, said C Vijayakumar, President & CEO, HCL Technologies.



Growth during the quarter was broad based and across verticals driven by Public Services at 24.1%, Retail & CPG at 22.7%, Lifesciences & Healthcare at 14.0%, Manufacturing at 11.2%, Telecommunications, Media, Publishing & Entertainment at 9.7%, and Financial Services at 5.4% (LTM YoY on Constant Currency basis).



Americas and Europe grew by 15.% and 10.5% respectively. Among the service lines growth was driven by infrastructure services at 24.6%, Engineering and R&D Services at 6.7%, and Application Services at 5%.



The company continued to add clients with over $5 million clients up by 14, $10 million clients up by 8, $20 million clients up by 13, $40 million clients up by 9, $50 million clients up by 5 and $100 million clients up by 1 (on YoY basis).



Among the corporate development, the company's board reappointed Shiv Nadar as managing director for a period of five years starting February 1, 2017. “The disruptive market forces are creating a rapid evolution in the environment, posing several challenges as well as opportunities. These are very exciting times as technology disrupts and drives a new interplay of socio–economic models. HCL continues to be at the forefront of this change, by investing in core and next–generation services, while leveraging its engineering heritage to build products and platforms business. This is helping us drive unmatched value, growth and innovation through collaborative ecosystems consisting of employees, clients and partners”, said Shiv Nadar, Chairman & Chief Strategy Officer, HCL Technologies.

BS Reporter