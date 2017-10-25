HCL Tech second-quarter net profit rises 9.5%, beats estimates

-
HCL Technologies Ltd, India's fourth-largest software services exporter, posted a 9.5 percent rise in second-quarter net profit, helped by higher revenue from its software services sector.
Net profit attributable to shareholders rose to Rs 2207 crore ($339.12 million) in the three months ended Sept. 30, from Rs 2015 crore in the same period a year earlier, HCL Technologies said on Wednesday.
Analysts on average expected the company to post a profit of Rs 2159 crore, Thomson Reuters data showed.
Revenue from operations rose 8 percent to Rs 12433 crore.
The company maintained its full-year revenue guidance for a growth between 10.5 percent and 12.5 percent in constant currency terms.
