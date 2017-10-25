HCL Tech second-quarter net profit rises 9.5%, beats estimates

Ltd, India's fourth-largest software services exporter, posted a 9.5 percent rise in second-quarter net profit, helped by higher from its software services sector.

Net profit attributable to shareholders rose to Rs 2207 crore ($339.12 million) in the three months ended Sept. 30, from Rs 2015 crore in the same period a year earlier, said on Wednesday.

Analysts on average expected the company to post a profit of Rs 2159 crore, Thomson Reuters data showed.

from operations rose 8 percent to Rs 12433 crore.

The company maintained its full-year guidance for a growth between 10.5 percent and 12.5 percent in constant currency terms.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)