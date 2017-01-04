Company
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Maruti opens online booking for upcoming model Ignis
Business Standard

HCL Technologies completes acquisition of Butler America Aerospace

The acquisition excludes staffing business of Butler America Inc

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

HCL Tech changes staff cost structure

IT services major HCL Technologies on Wednesday said it has completed its $85 million acquisition of Butler America Aerospace.

The all-cash deal, announced in October in 2016, will strengthen HCL Technologies' position in the aerospace and defence engineering services space.

"The acquisition has been completed with effect from January 3, 2017," HCL said in a filing to the BSE.

Butler Aerospace provides engineering, design services and aftermarket engineering services to US aerospace and defence customers, serving them in areas of mechanical and structural design, electrical design, tool design and aftermarket engineering services.

The acquisition excludes staffing business of Butler America Inc.

Butler America Aerospace had revenues of $85.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2015. With over 900 engineers and seven design centres in the US, Butler Aerospace has a marque list of clients.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

HCL Technologies completes acquisition of Butler America Aerospace

The acquisition excludes staffing business of Butler America Inc

The acquisition excludes staffing business of Butler America Inc
IT services major HCL Technologies on Wednesday said it has completed its $85 million acquisition of Butler America Aerospace.

The all-cash deal, announced in October in 2016, will strengthen HCL Technologies' position in the aerospace and defence engineering services space.

"The acquisition has been completed with effect from January 3, 2017," HCL said in a filing to the BSE.

Butler Aerospace provides engineering, design services and aftermarket engineering services to US aerospace and defence customers, serving them in areas of mechanical and structural design, electrical design, tool design and aftermarket engineering services.

The acquisition excludes staffing business of Butler America Inc.

Butler America Aerospace had revenues of $85.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2015. With over 900 engineers and seven design centres in the US, Butler Aerospace has a marque list of clients.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

HCL Technologies completes acquisition of Butler America Aerospace

The acquisition excludes staffing business of Butler America Inc

IT services major HCL Technologies on Wednesday said it has completed its $85 million acquisition of Butler America Aerospace.

The all-cash deal, announced in October in 2016, will strengthen HCL Technologies' position in the aerospace and defence engineering services space.

"The acquisition has been completed with effect from January 3, 2017," HCL said in a filing to the BSE.

Butler Aerospace provides engineering, design services and aftermarket engineering services to US aerospace and defence customers, serving them in areas of mechanical and structural design, electrical design, tool design and aftermarket engineering services.

The acquisition excludes staffing business of Butler America Inc.

Butler America Aerospace had revenues of $85.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2015. With over 900 engineers and seven design centres in the US, Butler Aerospace has a marque list of clients.

image
Business Standard
177 22