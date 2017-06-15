HCL to hire 2,000 at upcoming Nagpur campus

HCL is focusing on small towns to open training centres

Domestic IT major on Thursday said it will hire up to 2,000 people at the global being set up here.



Unlike its peers, HCL is focusing on small towns to open training centres and already has such centres in and



HCL senior vice-president Sanjay Gupta said offers quality local talent and scalable infrastructure. Recruitments for the 50-acre campus to be operational by next January at will be conducted in three phases and 2,000 jobs will be offered.



"We are excited to start our operations in Through this initiative we aim to create 2,000 jobs in the city, creating a sustainable pipeline of local talent."



He further said HCL has in the past 18 months started operations in in September and in October and will the third in its expansion plan in small towns.



When asked about the slowdown in following the restrictions in the US, which is the largest market for domestic IT companies, Gupta said his company has very little dependency on H1B visas since most of its work is done here.

