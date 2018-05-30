HDFC Bank's Aditya Puri only Indian on Barron's list of world's best CEOs

1. Aditya Puri, HDFC Bank
HDFC Bank MD Aditya Puri features on the list for a fourth straight year. "He turned a startup into a banking giant and helped bring Indians into the modern financial era. Even after 24 years at the helm, Puri elicits effusive praise from investors, with descriptions ranging from one of the most impressive CEOs we have come across," the magazine said.
2. Jeff Bezos, Amazon
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos makes a return appearance on the list. The founder and largest shareholder of Amazon, Bezos led the US-based e-commerce giant to a slot among the world’s top 10 companies on the Fortune 500 list, for the first time.
3. Reed Hastings, Netflix
Netflix co-founder and CEO Reed Hastings also figures on Barron’s list. Netflix Inc's primary business is the subscription-based streaming video on demand service. The company also began content production in 2012. According to Forbes magazine, Hastings joined the ranks of the World’s Billionaires in June 2014 after Netflix’ share price rose above $400.
4. Shantanu Narayen, Adobe
Shantanu Narayen is among some of the people of the Indian origin on Barron’s list. Narayen joined Adobe about 20 years ago, in the 1990s, and was appointed as senior vice-president of product research. He was later promoted to be the CEO in December 2007. In 1996, he co-founded Pictra, a software for sharing digital images over the internet. The product generated a lot of buzz in the industry but never reached critical mass.
5. Mary Barra, General Motors
Marry Barra started working for General Motors at the age of 18 as a co-op student. She received an MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business on GM Fellowship. Barra is also the third-highest-paid female CEO in the US.
6. Hubert Joly, Best Buy
Hubert Joly is the CEO of Best Buy, an American multinational consumer electronics corporation. Joly was appointed the CEO of Best Buy in August 2012. During his tenure, Best Buy's performance improved significantly.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU