HDFC Life Q3 net rises 15% at Rs 2.07 bn; AUM up by 27% at Rs 1.04 trn

on Friday reported a 14.77 percent growth in profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 2.07 billion for the quarter ending December 31, compared to the same period last year. The private insurer's PAT stood at Rs 1.80 billion in the same quarter last year, it said in its BSE filing. This is the company's first result after listing in the capital markets in November last year. "We had a robust quarter and continued to deliver a consistent performance across all metrics.

Our balanced product mix, diversified and customer-centric approach has helped deliver profitable growth and shareholder value," said. In line with the company's strategy, it will continue to invest in and re-imagine the business, he added. The insurer's net premium for the quarter grew to Rs 54.19 billion during the quarter compared to Rs 45.34 billion in the same period of last financial year. The renewal premium also went up to Rs 28.05 billion from Rs 25.72 billion. Meanwhile, PAT for the nine months witnessed stable growth of 18 per cent at Rs 7.60 billion. The company posted growth of 20 per cent to Rs 146 billion, aided by strong new business growth of 33 per cent and healthy renewal business growth of nine per cent. HDFC Life's assets under management grew by 27 per cent to Rs 1.04 trillion, with underlying debt:equity mix of 57:43. The solvency ratio was at 191 per cent against the regulatory requirement of 150 per cent.