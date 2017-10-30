HDFC Ltd Q2 consolidated net profit rises 17%, at Rs 2,869 cr

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd on Modnay reported a jump of 17.3 per cent in its consolidated net profit at Rs 2,869.41 crore for the second quarter to September.

The company had registered consolidated net profit of Rs 2,446.21 crore in July-September of 2016-17.

Total income (consolidated) increased to Rs 16,583.10 crore during the reported quarter, from Rs 14,526.69 crore in the same period a year earlier, it said in a regulatory filing.

On a standalone basis, HDFC Ltd reported a growth of 15 per cent in net profit at Rs 2,101.12 crore in the second quarter of 2017-18, from Rs 1,826.50 crore in the same period last year.

Income (standalone) also rose to Rs 8,760.92 crore, from Rs 8,103.15 crore a year earlier.

The stock traded 0.86 per cent up at Rs 1,808.55 on the BSE.

