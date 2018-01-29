HDFC net profit jumps 233% in in Oct-Dec quarter to Rs 56.70 billion

-
Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) on Monday announced that it had posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 56.7 billion in the quarter ended December 31, 2017, compared with Rs 17.01 billion in the same quarter a year earlier – a rise of 233 per cent. The company’s revenue from operations during the quarter stood at Rs 86.67 billion, against Rs 81.34 billion in the year-ago period. HDFC also announced that it had received an approval for the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 350 billion.
